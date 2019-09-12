SeaWorld unveils new multi-directional hybrid coaster coming in 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new multi-directional roller coaster is coming to SeaWorld Orlando in 2020.

Theme park officials made the announcement Thursday morning, unveiling renderings and a portion of bright orange track for the new Ice Breaker roller coaster.

The ride, which will be located in the Wild Arctic plaza, will be the sixth in the park and SeaWorld's first multi-directional roller coaster.

Guests can expect 2,750 feet worth of travel distance and a 93-foot tall spike with a 100-degree angle as well as twists, turns, forward and backward launches and directional changes. It will have a 48-inch rider height requirement.

The frosty theme of the ride is meant to highlight SeaWorld's conservation partner, Alaska SeaLife Center.

"The Alaska SeaLife Center is excited to grow our partnership with SeaWorld. For many years, SeaWorld has been a stalwart supporter of the Center, and particularly our Wildlife Response program,” Tara L. Riemer, president and CEO of Alaska SeaLife Center, wrote in a news release. “We are grateful for SeaWorld's contributions of funding and staff over the years to further our mission. This new collaboration will continue efforts to highlight Arctic rescue and conservation stories.”

