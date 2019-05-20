Take sneak peek inside Universal Orlando's new Harry Potter ride

ORLANDO, Fla. - Fans of the beloved "Harry Potter" books and movies will journey deep into the Forbidden Forest when Universal Orlando opens its newest attraction next month.

Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure is set to open on June 13 at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Hogsmeade at Islands of Adventure.

Even though muggles and wizards can't hop on Hagrid's motorbike just yet, News 6 is getting a sneak peek at the adventure.

Riders start their journey as students of Hagrid's Care of Magical Creatures class. They then take the lesson into the Forbidden Forest, where riders will have the chance to "fly" on Hagrid's motorbike or sidecar.

Elaine Hinds is a show producer with Universal Creative. She said riders will come face to face with many rare magical creatures.

Photo courtesy of Universal Orlando

"It's an experience for all of the senses. It's not only what you see, it's what you hear. It's what you smell sometimes. It's pretty unique," Hinds said.

Universal Orlando describes the ride as "the most highly themed, immersive coaster yet" and says it is unlike anything guests have experienced.

Hinds said the newest attraction covers 7 acres of the park, where Dueling Dragons used to be located. The ride brings to life one of the darkest and most mysterious places: the Forbidden Forest. Hinds said workers planted more than 1,200 live trees.

"Over the past two years through collaboration, we put together a beautiful story and this incredible design," she said.

Riders will experience a freewheeling coaster flight complete with turns and twists. The motorbike will rush forward and backward at speeds of up to 50 mph.

Guests will encounter creatures such as Fluffy, the three-headed dog; mischievous Cornish pixies and a Blast-Ended Skrewt, a creature that has never been seen in the movies.

(Photo: Universal Orlando Resort)

Riders will also meet Hagrid Universal Orlando said it is the park's most lifelike animated figure.

"Everyone loves Hagrid and everyone wants to be that student who gets to experience his class and his care of magical creatures," Hinds said. "We decided that is the route we wanted to go. That is the experience we wanted to create for our guests and I think we've done it."

Have you cleared your calendar June 13? Will you be making the journey into the Forbidden Forest?

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.