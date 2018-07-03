Take a virtual ride on the top 5 roller coasters in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando is known for its theme parks, some of which boast some super-duper roller coasters.

Below is a list of five of the best coasters in Central Florida.

Take a ride on each of them to see which one you enjoy the most!

Incredible Hulk

The Incredible Hulk is a launch coaster located at Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando Resort. It reaches a top speed of 67 mph and a maximum height of 110 feet.

The ride opened in 1999 and underwent a refurbishment in 2015.

Give it a virtual try, if you're beastly enough.

Mako

Mako opened in 2016 at SeaWorld Orlando. The steel hyper coaster hits 73 mph at a height of 200 feet.

Known as the tallest, longest and fastest coaster in Orlando, Mako boasts a track length of 4,760 feet.

The coaster is the anchor attraction at SeaWorld's shark exhibit.

Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit

A steel coaster at Universal Studios, Rid Ride Rockit reaches 65 mph and climbs to a height of 167 feet.

The ride debuted in 2009 and features on-ride music.

Rock a ride on the coaster via the video below.

Kraken Unleashed

Kraken opened in 2000 but was updated in 2017, becoming Kraken Unleashed.

The SeaWoirld attraction is a steel, floorless coaster that includes seven inversions and virtual reality.

At a height of 153 feet, Kraken riders reach a top speed of 65 mph.

Rock n' Roller Coaster

Disney's Hollywood Studios is home to the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith.

The enclosed launch roller coaster opened in 1999 and goes from 0 to 57 mph in less than three seconds.

As the attraction's name suggests, the coaster features Aerosmith members Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford.

