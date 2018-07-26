This could be the name of Universal's next Orlando theme park

ORLANDO, Fla. - After months of rumors and speculation, Universal announced on Thursday that it is "looking at" creating a fourth theme park in Orlando, according to several media reports.

NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke discussed the potential for a fourth park in Orlando during Comcast's second-quarter 2018 earnings call, according to The Wrap.

"In terms of as a new gate in Florida, we are looking at it. We filed, basically, a name registration,” Burke said. “We have a lot of great (intellectual property). We love the theme park business, it’s one of our best, most-consistent businesses, and we think we have a very long runway. Another gate in Florida would have the advantage of turning Florida from a two- or three-day destination to potentially a week-long destination. We think that that would be attractive."

Universal last month trademarked the name “Fantastic Worlds” for use in amusement parks.

