Epic Universe to be Universal's largest theme park investment yet

ORLANDO, Fla. - After months of speculation following the company's repurchase of a hefty plot of land, Universal announced plans Thursday to launch a new theme park called Epic Universe.

During an announcement at the Orange County Convention Center on Thursday morning, Comcast NBCUniversal Chairman and CEO Brian Roberts said that the park could be the company's largest investment yet and has the potential to also be the state's biggest investment in the history of its theme park industry.

Comcast NBCUniversal owns Universal as well as Telemundo, the Golf Channel and Xfinity products.

"I don’t think there’s been an announcement like this in over 20 years," Roberts said.

The new theme park will be located within a larger 750-acre site that is larger than all of Universal Orlando's current parks combined. Epic Universe will be a few miles from the existing resort south of Sand Lake Road and east of Universal Boulevard.

Universal previously bought the land near the Orange County Convention Center from Lockheed Martin in 1998 but sold some of it in 2003. Universal then bought back 540 acres of that land, records show.

The new park is expected to bring an overwhelming amount of new employment opportunities to Central Florida.

Roberts said the park will include entertainment, hotels, shops and resorts, bringing 14,000 workers to the Orlando area with a starting wage of $15 per hour, making Florida the state with the most employees under the Comcast NBCUniversal umbrella in the country.

Universal Orlando currently employees 25,000 people and the additional team members hired as part of Epic Universe will include high tech jobs, culinary and other specialized positions, according to Universal Orlando.

The new park is expected to contribute $11.5 billion to the Florida economy, according to an economic impact study conducted fro Universal by by University of Central Florida economics Professor Sean Snaith.

Work has already begun on the massive project, however, Universal executives did not provide a timeline for an opening date.

Universal Parks and Resorts Chief Executive Officer Thomas Williams said Universal is working to protect the wetlands on the property, including the Shingle Creek Watershed, which connects to the Florida Everglades.

“We look forward to Universal’s continued contribution to our state’s economic growth and development. And we are especially grateful for Universal’s partnership in improving Shingle Creek, which plays a critical role in serving the Everglades," said Gov. Ron DeSantis, who also attended the announcement.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said the county is working with Universal to streamline permitting to expand the International Drive area.

Universal is investing $160 million to extend Kirkman Road into the area where the new park which Demings said will improve traffic flow in the area.

Williams withheld many details about the park itself, simply saying Epic Universe will allow guests to opportunity to become immersed worlds inspired by books, movies and TV shows.

“I’d love to tell you themes because they will blow you away,” he said.

Universal Orlando said in a news release that Epic Universe will take park guests "on a journey where beloved stories expand into vibrant lands – and where that journey is as much a part of their adventure as the ultimate destination."

"Our vision is a big one, we want to create a level of experience that frankly forever changes the theme park landscape as you know it today," Roberts said.

