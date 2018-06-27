Here's what you can expect at Disney's Toy Story Land

The Slinky Dog Dash coaster zips guests around turns and dips them down drops Andy has created in an effort to stretch Slinky and his coils.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - The first "Toy Story" movie was released almost 23 years ago. Feeling nostalgic yet? You'll really get the chance to reflect on the good times and get the kids involved when visiting Walt Disney World's Toy Story Land.

The toy-filled world based on Pixar's hit films opens at Hollywood Studios Saturday and Disney guarantees guests will feel toy-sized as they explore the setting of Andy's backyard.

Here's a glimpse of what guests can expect to see at the 11-acre Toy Story Land:

Fun rides

If you love roller coasters, you're in for a treat with the family-friendly Slinky Dog Dash ride. The coaster, which, of course, features Slinky the Dog, will bring riders along as it zips around turns and makes its way down dips that toy owner Andy made to stretch his beloved toy and its coils to the max.

Photo courtesy of WDW News Little green aliens from the hit film lead the way on toy rocket ships as lights put on a show in the Alien Swirling Saucer ride at Toy Story Land.

While visiting Toy Story Land, guests can also hop on Alien Swirling Saucers to go for a spin. The attraction, according to Disney officials, is designed to look like a play set Andy got from Pizza Planet in the first "Toy Story" movie. Guests will try to dodge the popular claw while riding in their carts. It's like your favorite teacup ride, but with colorful lights and tiny green aliens.

Loads of games

If they're looking to take a break from the heat, guests can try for a high score while playing their favorite midway games on the Toy Story Mania entertainment ride.

Photo courtesy of WDW Play interactive games on Toy Story Mania.

They can also challenge family members and friends on some carnival classics that are, of course, "Toy Story"-themed in the carnival section of the themed land.

Interactive fun

In addition to the interactive games they'll find on Toy Story Mania, guests will also have the chance to interact with Sarge and the Green Army Men, who will toy with them before putting them to the test.

Photo courtesy of WDW News Sarge and the Green Army Men will interact with guests during their visit to Toy Story Land.

The green men will put visitors through boot camp to see how well they handle Pixar balls and oversized crayons. Start training now, recruits.

Favorite characters

In addition to the characters mentioned above, guests will get the chance to see their other favorite characters, including Sheriff Woody, Jessie the Cowgirl and, of course, Buzz Lightyear.

Photo courtesy of WDW News Jessie the Cowgirl can't wait to greet guests at Hollywood Studios' Toy Story Land.

All the characters come to life in the backyard setting to make guests feel like "honorary toys," Disney officials said.

Ways to bring it home

Once you've had all the fun the park has to offer with its rides and interactive games and you've grabbed a bite to eat from Woody's Lunchbox, you have the option to keep the good times rolling with Toy Story Land memorabilia. Are alien headbands the new Mickey Mouse ears? Maybe they are, in Toy Story Land.

Photo courtesy of WDW News Are alien headbands the new Mickey Ears? Maybe at Toy Story Land!

If bright green headbands aren't your thing, a light-up Slinky Dog might be. Both, as well as other "Toy Story"-themed items are available for purchase in the park and can even be worn as accessories while you explore Andy's backyard. You can also check out the commemorative clothing items to make sure you have something to remember your trip.

To get an even closer look at the attraction, check out the pictures below

