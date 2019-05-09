Will stormtroopers usher guests out of 'Star Wars' land at Disneyland?

ANAHEIM, Calif. - In a move that could be replicated later this year at Disney World in Orlando, guests to the new "Star Wars" land at Disneyland, which opens May 31, may be ushered out by stormtroopers when their stay ends, according to the Orange County Register.

Disneyland will limit park guests who have free reservations to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to a four-hour time limit during an initial soft opening, which runs through June 23. No reservations will be needed starting the next day.

Disneyland will use colored wristbands during the reservation-only period for each of the four-hour windows at the the themed land.

“At a certain point, if we have to, then we’ll start to ask them to leave the land,” Disneyland Vice President Kris Theiler said.

And if further help is needed?

"We’ll be utilizing the troopers to help us, for sure,” Theiler joked.

Meanwhile, the "Star Wars" land at Disney World is scheduled to open Aug. 29.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.