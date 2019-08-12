Zombies and the Undead to invade streets at Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla - Bloodthirsty zombies, chainsaw-wielding slashers, twisted-minded artists and more will take over the streets of Halloween Horror Nights.

Universal Orlando Resort announced Monday the five original scare zones that will rise up and take over the annual event. Guests will navigate the five scare zones filled with menacing scare-actors who will stalk their every move, Universal Orlando leaders said.



Zombieland Double Tap

Follow the rules and you're sure to survive!

The infection is spreading and bloodthirsty zombies are invading the streets of New York. Halloween Horror Nights is bringing the 2009 Sony Pictures' "Zombieland" to life at this year's event.

The film is getting a sequel "Zombieland: Double tap," which opens in theaters October 18.

Check out the trailer below:

Rob Zombie Hellbilly Deluxe

Horror strikes a new cord as the heavy metal music of Rob Zombie electrifies the streets of San Francisco.

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando horrornightsorl is hosting a ScareZone based on Hellbilly Deluxe! This runs from September 6 through November 2. #HHN29 #robzombie #hellbillydeluxe #halloween https://t.co/buKdTI8tAc — Rob Zombie (@RobZombie) August 12, 2019

Otherworldly beings and brutal maniacs will come face-to-face with guests in this pulse-pounding scare zone, Universal said on its blog.

Anarch-cade

No need for extra tokens or credits, this scare zone is "Game over" for you.

Lining the streets of Avenue of the Stars, near the park entrance, this 80s-inspired arcade looks like a party, but a gang of neon slashers is out to play a game and Universal leaders said you won't want to lose.

Vikings Undead

Central Park has been taken over with gore and skeletal remains as Vikings rise up.

Universal said the scare zone will have guests coming face-to-face with brutal, horn-helmeted warriors who have channeled their vindictive rage.

Vanity Ball

Flesh lines the canvas and beauty is pain in the streets of Hollywood.

Twisted-minded artists are turning willing participants into horrific living works of art. Universal said that going under the knife will take on a whole new meaning.

Universal announced the action-packed fan-favorite "The Academy of Villains" will be making a comeback with an all-new powerhouse music lineup.

Along with the twisted and horrifying scare zones and shows, guests will experience 10 haunted houses and a vast variety of food options created exclusively for the event.

Event leaders are also promising to debut an all-new show for Halloween Horror Nights. More details will be released.

Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights Sept. 6 to Nov. 2.

Click here for tickets and information.

