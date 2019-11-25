SANFORD, Fla. – An 11-year-old student was struck and killed by a vehicle over the weekend, according to Seminole County school officials.

Sanford police said the crash happened Saturday evening at the intersection of 25 Street and Hartwell Avenue. The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died due to his injuries.

Police say during their initial investigation, it does not appear the driver was at fault for the crash.

The student attended Sanford Middle School, Seminole County Public Schools said.

SCPS spokesman Michael Lawrence said grief counselors will be available for students and staff after Thanksgiving break. The counselors will be on campus for as long as necessary, Lawrence said in an email.

“We are deeply saddened to learn about the loss of one of our Sanford Middle School students," Lawrence said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the student’s family during this very difficult time.”

Details about the crash were not immediately known.

