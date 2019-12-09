Clermont teen struck, critically injured while using crosswalk

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy was airlifted to a nearby hospital after being struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon, according to Clermont police.

Police said the teen, a student at Lake Minneola High School, was walking in a crosswalk at the intersection of West Old Highway 50 and North Hancock Road Monday afternoon when he was hit by a Honda CR-V.

The student, whose name has not been released, was flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center with critical injuries, according to police.

A portion of Old Highway 50 was shut down after the crash as police investigated, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the CR-V is cooperating with investigators, police said. Authorities have not said whether anyone will face charges.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Clermont Police Department’s traffic enforcement unit at 352-394-5588.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.