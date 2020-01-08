Winter Garden crossing guard critically injured after entrapment under vehicle

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – A crossing guard was critically injured Wednesday afternoon after becoming trapped under a vehicle involved in a crash, according to Winter Garden police.

Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash at Avalon Road and West Colonial Drive at 4:29 p.m., police said.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash landed on top of the crossing guard. The crossing guard was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Two others were also taken to the hospital.

The crash happened near Oakland Avenue Charter School.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash and if there will be any charges.