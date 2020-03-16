Ask Trooper Steve: Is there a minimum speed limit?

A viewer asked, “Is there A minimum speed limit on Florida highways?”

When I said Florida has a rule for almost everything I definitely also meant slow drivers. In the state of Florida the maximum speed limit is 70 mph. With a maximum of that type you definitely need some type of minimum speed.

If traveling in a posted 70 mph zone the minimum speed limit is 50 mph. If traveling in a 65 mph zone the minimum speed limit is 40 mph. A big reminder is if that you are not doing the posted speed limit and choosing to travel at to a slower limit you are not allowed in the left travel lane.

That does not mean that you are allowed to travel well below the posted speed limit in other speed limit zones.

Impeding the flow of traffic is also a violation and you ultimately could receive a ticket for going too slow, however, the reason for these minimum speed limits is merely not just to find someone to write a ticket for but to maintain a safe flow of traffic. Could you imagine driving 70 mph and then suddenly coming up on someone in the roadway that is doing 30 mph? That’s a crash waiting to happen.

If for whatever reason speeds are too high for your experience on the roadway then I would highly suggest that you stick to using local roads.