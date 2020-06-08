Portion of State Road 35 closed Monday for emergency repair work in Marion County
Road closed from from SE 92nd Place Road to north of Dogwood Road
A portion of State Road 35 will be closed on Monday due to an emergency repair work in Marion County, according to county officials.
The road will be closed from SE 92nd Place Road to north of Dogwood road, according to officials.
The county is asking driver to try and avoid the area if possible and seek alternate routes. Marion County officials made a post about the road closure on Facebook. You can see it below.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.