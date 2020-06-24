What the Honk: Yes, that’s a mini horse in a motorcycle sidecar

ORLANDO, Fla. – With less traffic on the roads during the past few months, you would think drivers would behave just a little bit more, but I’m finding out that’s really not the case.

We are seeing an increase in aggressive driving and that’s simply a fact.

The Florida Highway Patrol said troopers are seeing an uptick in speeding and other dangerous behavior on our roads.

According to the agency, the coronavirus pandemic has led to a lot less traffic and a big decline in crashes compared to a year ago.

But with open roads, troopers are writing way more speeding tickets in 2020 than they did during the same time last year.

The best part to me is hearing you, the driver, complain to me that troopers are still out there. But if the reverse was happening you’d be complaining that they weren’t enforcing the rules of the road.

My advice? Just take it nice and remember everyone is going through something.

Now for this What the Honk photo, I want you to pay very close attention. The duo or I think I should be saying trio gives absolutely no honks and I am kind of OK with that.

Whatever party they are headed to, I want in. Yes, your eyes are not messing with you that’s a mini horse riding in a sidecar of this motorcycle and even better, there is a trailer with a full rock band drum set attached to it all.

Daytona Beach you guys never let me down.

Now you would think college students would have the common sense to cross the roadway at the right location and watch out for cars. But over the years that has proven not to be the case. Now we have signage literally everywhere, now even on the floor. This sign over by the University of Central Florida reads " Eyes up, ears open, watch for traffic” obviously aimed at distracted walkers.

I guess ultimately if this doesn’t work, we can get their parents to come back to school and hold their hands while they cross the road.

This is a game that pedestrians should not wanna play. At the end of the day when it involves any crash no one wins.

Now I want to keep sharing the things that you’re seeing. Keep your passenger pictures or dash camera video coming and email me them over and AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com.

As always, please drive safely.