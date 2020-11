Published: November 16, 2020, 8:01 am Updated: November 16, 2020, 8:42 am

SANFORD, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday morning in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported at 6:35 a.m. on Longwood Markham Road at Via Bonita Street.

The FHP said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Longwood Markham Road is blocked in both directions.

No other details have been released.