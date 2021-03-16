Fatal crash halts train in Volusia, prompts traffic alert

A fatal crash has prompted a train to stop in Volusia County, causing a traffic alert.
Daytona Beach police tweeted Tuesday morning that drivers should not cross the railroad tracks from Orange Avenue south to Second Street in neighboring Holly Hill.
“A train has stopped due to a fatal accident,” the tweet said. “Please find a route either north or south of the stopped train.”
No other details have been released.
Do not attempt to cross over the Florida East Coast railroad tracks from Orange Avenue south to Second Street in Holly Hill. A train has stopped due to a fatal accident. Investigators are on scene. Please find a route either north or south of the stopped train. pic.twitter.com/epZdaIaq01