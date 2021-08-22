Sanford man, Merritt Island driver killed in head-on Volusia County crash

The trooper was headed to a retail fraud complaint about 8 p.m. Friday when the patrol car collided with a semi-trailer in DeWitt Township.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two people are dead and another person is critically injured following a head-on crash in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash took place just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday on State Road 46 near Dusty Lane.

According to the crash report, the 23-year-old Merritt Island man was driving eastbound on SR 46 while the Sanford man was westbound in an SUV.

At some point, the Merritt Island driver started driving in the westbound lanes and struck the SUV head-on, according to the report. Troopers said the 32-year-old Sanford man behind the wheel of the SUV died at the scene. His name has not been released.

The driver of the sedan and his female passenger were transported to Central Florida Regional Hospital, where the driver later died, troopers said. His name has not been released. The passenger, a 27-year-old woman from Mims, remains critical, according to the report.

Troopers said the crash investigation is ongoing.