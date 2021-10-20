Partly Cloudy icon
Man, 66, killed in crash while riding bike in Leesburg, police say

Police ID victim as David Serdar, of Fruitland Park

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

LEESBURG, Fla. – A 66-year-old Fruitland Park man was killed Tuesday night in a crash involving a bicycle and a pickup truck, police said.

The fatal wreck happened around 9:10 p.m. on Picciola Road near Michigan Avenue in Leesburg.

Leesburg police said David Serdar was riding a bike north on Picciola Road as a 2012 Toyota pickup driven by a 30-year-old Tavares woman was also traveling in the same direction.

The bike and pickup collided, and Serdar was taken to UF Health-Leesburg, where he was pronounced dead, police said. 

The pickup truck driver was not injured.

An investigation is ongoing.

