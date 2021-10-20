Man, 66, killed in crash while riding bike in Leesburg, police say

LEESBURG, Fla. – A 66-year-old Fruitland Park man was killed Tuesday night in a crash involving a bicycle and a pickup truck, police said.

The fatal wreck happened around 9:10 p.m. on Picciola Road near Michigan Avenue in Leesburg.

Leesburg police said David Serdar was riding a bike north on Picciola Road as a 2012 Toyota pickup driven by a 30-year-old Tavares woman was also traveling in the same direction.

The bike and pickup collided, and Serdar was taken to UF Health-Leesburg, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The pickup truck driver was not injured.

An investigation is ongoing.