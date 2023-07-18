3-year-old driving golf cart in Florida strikes, kills 7-year-old boy

BUCKINGHAM, Fla. – A 7-year-old was struck and killed by a golf cart driven by a 3-year-old boy near a home in southwest Florida, WINK-TV reported.

The fatal crash happened Monday afternoon in Buckingham, which is in Lee County east of Fort Myers.

The FHP said the 3-year-old was driving a golf cart on private property and approached a curve near the home. The 7-year-old boy was standing in the front yard when the golf cart struck him, according to troopers.

The 7-year-old suffered critical injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation.