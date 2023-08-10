WATCH LIVE at 8 a.m.: Trooper Steve On Patrol: Lucky student goes back-to-school in style

LONGWOOD, Fla. – For some, this might be a pretty stressful day. But for one lucky elementary student, Thursday is going to start out awesome!

We’ve been doing a back-to-school contest for one elementary or middle school student to catch a ride with me in Results-1 on their first day back to school.

Gunnar, of Longwood, is our lucky winner. He and his dad will ride in style. Oh, and its Gunnar’s birthday! Happy birthday!!!

Join us in the video player above at 8 a.m. for the back-to-school ride-along.