Trooper Steve on Patrol focuses on Veterans Day

Heroes Strong hosting events this weekend

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

ORLANDO, Fla. – Veterans Day should not be a single day in which we honor our most sacred citizens here in the U.S.

Heroes Strong, a local charity organization that is proactive in supporting our first responders and military, has decided to go big.

During Friday’s Trooper Steve On Patrol, I interviewed David Rubin, the founder of the Heroes Strong.

The group will host events all weekend long, with the purpose of celebrating veterans.

Watch our discussion in the video player above to learn more about the organization, what they do for our local heroes and he events taking place this weekend.

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

