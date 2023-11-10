Trooper Steve on Patrol focuses on Veterans Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – Veterans Day should not be a single day in which we honor our most sacred citizens here in the U.S.

Heroes Strong, a local charity organization that is proactive in supporting our first responders and military, has decided to go big.

During Friday’s Trooper Steve On Patrol, I interviewed David Rubin, the founder of the Heroes Strong.

The group will host events all weekend long, with the purpose of celebrating veterans.

Watch our discussion in the video player above to learn more about the organization, what they do for our local heroes and he events taking place this weekend.