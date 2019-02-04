300 women needed for epic sailing trip around the world

Two years. Thirty voyages. Three hundred women. You want in?

An organization called eXXpedition is organizing a two-year sailing trip that will travel 38,000 nautical miles. The group will stop in Aruba, Antigua, Easter Island, Tahiti, Fiji, Cape Town, Bermuda, Iceland and the United Kingdom -- among other stops.

The Round the World trip, as it’s called, kicks off in October 2019 and runs through 2021.

Provided by eXXpedition.

Although the group has stopped taking applications for phase one of its voyage, phase two will open soon.

No sailing experience? No problem.

“We are looking for a variety of skills from sailors to cooks, scientists to filmmakers, storytellers to artists. You do not require any sailing experience to join our crew,” the website says.

Just be aware, all crew members are required to contribute a set amount to cover the costs of the trip, and make their own way to and from the boat.

Want more information? Learn more | Apply

Another thing to keep in mind: Although this sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and a chance to see the world and bond with other women, it’s not all fun and games. There’s purpose behind this trip.

The voyage is a “pioneering, ocean-sailing expedition to circumnavigate the globe with the aim of raising awareness of, and solutions to, the devastating environmental and health impacts of single-use plastics and toxics,” the company said in a news release.

Provided by eXXpedition.

The women on this trip will contribute to important scientific research around issues of plastic-based pollution.

The group’s first trip took place in 2014. Eleven trips have followed.

“This is our biggest project yet, and by far, the most challenging,” eXXpedition director Emily Penn said. “We’re looking for amazing women with a passion to protect our ocean to come forward to join us.”

Graham Media Group 2019