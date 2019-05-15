Can't afford family vacation? This company wants to help

If going on a vacation with your family is something you dream about rather than actually do because you can’t ever quite seem to get the money together, there’s a company that wants to help.

Under Canvas, a glamping company, posted that a study done by Bankrate.com found that 39 million Americans won’t go on summer vacation this year because they can’t afford it.

The results from that study sparked the company to create a new campaign called #PayWhatYouCan.

Now, Under Canvas wants to help people go on an amazing vacation at a price they can afford.

The company is aiming to get people outdoors and enjoy a stay at one of its eight camps, each located near some of America’s most iconic national parks.

The application is simple. You’ll provide your name, email address, phone number, how many people are in your household, your annual household income, how much you can afford to pay for a summer vacation and your area of residence.

You’ll also need to do a little bit of investigating into the eight Under Canvas locations, because you’ll be asked to choose which ones you’re most excited about.

The company has stressed that this is not a contest, but that it is hoping to help as many families as it can, go on a vacation at a price they can afford.

All applications will be considered, but they must be submitted by June 4.

The company will announce the families that have been chosen for the #PayWhatYouCan trips on June 7, the day before National Get Outside Day.

Click here to apply.

