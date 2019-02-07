Dream job alert: Get paid $97,000 a year to travel in luxury

What could possibly be better than finding a job working from home? Um, maybe getting paid about $97,000 to travel the world and do it in luxury.

Just say the word “luxury” out loud and know as you’re saying it, that it doesn’t begin do justice in describing the role this company is looking to fill.

HushHush, which markets itself as the “world’s leading luxury shopping marketplace,” is looking for a luxury product tester to review products before they are available for sale to the public.

The lucky person who scores this job will also be expected to travel extensively, because they’ll be reviewing private islands and property for sale around the world.

Some of the most expensive items that appear on HushHush's website include a $60 million superyacht, a 23 million private jet, an $80 million French chateau and a $71 million jewel-encrusted watch.

The company says candidates must have an appreciation for the “finer things in life” and must demonstrate a passion for travel, art and fashion.

The lucky person who snags this job will be in direct contact with HushHush’s trusted suppliers, so they must be discreet, sociable and eloquent.

Sound like the dream job to you? Click here to submit an application.

