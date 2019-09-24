Fall is here -- and this interactive map will help you plan the ultimate autumn road trip

Any interest in checking out the fall foliage this time of year?

Regardless of whether you’d like to explore your general region or perhaps plan an autumn trip, the website smokymountains.com wants to help.

The 2019 Fall Foliage Map serves as the ultimate visual planning guide if you’re wondering about this year’s changing of the leaves.

“While no tool can be 100% accurate, (it’s) meant to help travelers better time their trips to have the best opportunity of catching peak color each year,” the website reads.

The site is a great resource, especially for those who have children or who are especially interested in exactly what happens this time of year. It offers coloring sheets for kids, an explanation on what happens to the fallen leaves each year and why leaves come down in the first place, and even the science behind it.

Here’s an example of what the country will likely look like this weekend (the weekend of Sept. 28):

There’s a handy key, just left out of the shot, that tells you what each color means: Green is no change in the leaves, light yellow is minimal, red is near peak and maroon is past peak. Here it is:

Check out what the country might look like the weekend of Nov. 2:

Pretty cool, right?

