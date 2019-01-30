For $60, you can buy a year of flights for your kids

Anyone who travels knows that flying can get pricey, but that’s especially the case when you’re toting around one kid (or more) ages 2 or older. Even on the cheaper side, it can still add hundreds of dollars to your final bill.

Frontier Airlines announced this week that through its Kids Fly Free program, one child 14 years and younger can fly free for a year with an accompanying adult.

The program, which costs $59.99, is a new addition to the company’s Discount Den travel club, and we’d be remiss if we didn’t say that it does come with a couple of catches.

Airline officials said the passes will work only on qualifying flights. Luckily, they’ve already supplied dates through part of August:

February: 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27

March: 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27

April: 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30

May: 1, 4, 7, 8, 11, 14, 15, 18, 21, 22, 29

June: 1, 4, 5, 8, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26

July: 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30

August: 5, 6

In the grand scheme of things, this “catch” will really just mean making sure to plan ahead.

As we mentioned before, each kid who has a Kids Fly Free pass will have to be accompanied by an adult. That adult must be part of the Discount Den program. Once you’re logged in, simply select one of the dates mentioned and it will be marked with the Kids Fly Free logo. The child’s ticket must be selected at the time of the adult’s ticket purchase.

Frontier has even come up with ways to treat kids on its flights. Company officials said on each flight, kids can ask their flight attendant for a collectible trading card and a kid-friendly snack.

