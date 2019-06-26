Ikea will pay you to travel to Denmark to figure out why everyone there is so happy

Ikea is determined to find out the key to happiness and needs your help to crack the code.

Denmark always ranks high when websites rank the happiest countries in the world, and that's why Ikea Denmark wants to send someone to the country to figure out why the people of Denmark are so dang happy. Oh, and did we mention they'll pay you, too?

So how do you get a one-of-a-kind job like this?

First of all, you need to have a love for traveling. Ikea said on its website they are looking for someone who is naturally curious, loves being in front of a camera, loves learning about new cultures, is over the age of 18 and wants to find the true secret to happiness.

Ikea Denmark will fly you out to Denmark and give you a place to stay in the historic city of Copenhagen for two weeks in September. Your day will be filled with meeting the Danes up close and personal, guided tours around Copenhagen, delicious dinners (including Ikea's famous köttbulla, aka meatballs) and your own free time to do your own exploring.

Doesn't get much better than that.

All you need to do is tell Ikea a little bit about yourself and send in a 60-second video explaining why you'd be the perfect candidate to travel to Denmark to figure out why the Danes are always happy.

Applications are due by July 1, so if you feel like this could be your calling, we'd suggest you start filling out that application ASAP.

