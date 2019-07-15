JetBlue plane bound for Florida evacuated over suicide vest photo

NEWARK, N.J. - A JetBlue flight bound for Tampa had to be evacuated after flight attendants received a suspicious photo.

JetBlue flight 573 was scheduled to depart Newark Liberty International Airport for Tampa Saturday morning.

However, Port Authority Police say just before takeoff, someone used AirDrop to send a photo to multiple flight attendants of what appeared to be a suicide vest.

The pilot returned to the gate and all 150 passengers were evacuated.

After more than five hours of security sweeps, passengers were able to reboard the plane.

The JetBlue flight arrived safely in Tampa after 2 p.m.

