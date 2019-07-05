Yearning for a unique getaway? This lighthouse offers overnight stays

There are a lot of people who fantasize about journeying to their own tropical island in the middle of an ocean, but this is a little different.

How about escaping to a lighthouse in the middle of the Great Lakes?

If you've ever imagined what it would be like to get away for a few days and stay at a lighthouse, we've found the perfect opportunity for you. Right in the middle of Lake Michigan, 7 miles from the nearest shore, is the White Shoal Lighthouse, and it's about to start taking reservations.

For select dates in August, the White Shoal Light Historical Preservation Society is offering people a chance for overnight stays at the lighthouse, which is located in the Straits of Mackinac (a body of water just north of Lake Michigan), 20 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge, 13 miles from the closest boat ramp and 7 miles from the nearest shore, details the website wants everyone to know.

As of now, dates available for reservation at the lighthouse are Aug. 1, 20, 21, 26 and 27.

But let's get down to some of the other interesting details.

How do I get there?

There is a 13-mile boat trip from Big Stone Bay inside Wilderness State Park, which is 12 miles west of Mackinaw City.

What are the accommodations?

The lighthouse is in a semi-abandoned state, but there will be running water, a toilet, a shower and electricity at certain times of the day. Rooms will have twin beds and there will be a kitchen on site, as well as a washer and dryer.

Cellphone reception might be spotty and visitors will be required to bring their own food.

Will guests be left alone after being dropped off?

No. There will be one or two staff members present at all times to help run water, sewer, electrical and emergency services.

How much is it?

Rates are $500 for a one-night stay, per person. An overnight stay will give people approximately 24 hours at the lighthouse. It’s $900 for a two-night stay and $1,200 for a three-night stay, with the maximum occupancy being four guests per night.

Will it be worth all that money?

That depends on the tastes of the visitor. The Preservation Society is advertising ultimate seclusion, access to sunrises and sunsets on a body of water, pristine stargazing and maybe even the chance to get caught in a thunderstorm.

