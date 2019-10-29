New version of alphabet song hits the net and people are losing it

There are few things in life more beloved and embedded in our brain than the alphabet song. We learned it as young children and it stuck.

It’s like the birthday song’s counterpart.

You just don’t mess with it. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it — at least, that’s how a slew of people on the internet are responding to a new version of the alphabet song.

While we’re not necessarily up in arms about it, we can certainly see where people are coming from. There’s a specific phrasing to our beloved alphabet song. The new version throws that phrasing out the window. The timing change on LMNOP has thrown the entire song and people everywhere for a loop.

They changed the ABC song to clarify the LMNOP part, and it is life ruining. pic.twitter.com/TnZL8VutnW — Noah Garfinkel (@NoahGarfinkel) October 26, 2019

Here’s what some people on Twitter had to say.

Me calling God to have whoever done this arrested pic.twitter.com/l1ARForwGh — Jackee🤸🏾‍♂️ (@jvxx__) October 27, 2019

🎶 L... M.... N....

Me on the phone after hearing the new alphabet song pic.twitter.com/LKGvvkkvKs — Someone (@Someone80971492) October 27, 2019

they changed the alphabet song omg i’ve never felt so uneasy in my life pic.twitter.com/opOKPTOk6c — carl (@smilinggdun) October 27, 2019

this year has been hard but the most outrageous thing to happen was someone changing the alphabet song! 😡 — Barbara (@barbiegirlie16) October 28, 2019

Say what you want about American Politics...but you leave my alphabet song alone! #Justice4LMNOP #TeamTrees — Rob Carey (@TheRobCarey) October 27, 2019

i tried to sing the new alphabet song and literally forgot the order of the alphabet https://t.co/Fh5x90OImY — Yuri's brain (@_fuurei) October 27, 2019

Larger issue here is why we’re you looking up the alphabet song? Did you forget again? — Christine (the mean car) Nangle 👻 (@nanglish) October 26, 2019

OK, OK, but for real -- these reactions might be a little dramatic. Although, it's not news that people on the internet have strong feelings about things. Real question, though: Is the term "Easy as ABC" still applicable? 🤔

Graham Media Group 2019