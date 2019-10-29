Trending

New version of alphabet song hits the net and people are losing it

Absurd or clever?

By Dawn Jorgenson - Graham Media Group

Image by Free-Photos from Pixabay.

There are few things in life more beloved and embedded in our brain than the alphabet song. We learned it as young children and it stuck.

It’s like the birthday song’s counterpart.

You just don’t mess with it. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it — at least, that’s how a slew of people on the internet are responding to a new version of the alphabet song.

While we’re not necessarily up in arms about it, we can certainly see where people are coming from. There’s a specific phrasing to our beloved alphabet song. The new version throws that phrasing out the window. The timing change on LMNOP has thrown the entire song and people everywhere for a loop.

Here’s what some people on Twitter had to say.

OK, OK, but for real -- these reactions might be a little dramatic. Although, it's not news that people on the internet have strong feelings about things. Real question, though: Is the term "Easy as ABC" still applicable? 🤔

 

Graham Media Group 2019