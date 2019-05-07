Blue-green algae blooms detected near St. John's River, Florida wildlife biologists say

Florida environment and wildlife biologists said they confirmed the presence of blue-green algae blooms in lakes and springs connected to the St. John's River.

"Water samples collected from Lake George, Silver Glen Springs and Salt Springs showed the presence of blue-green algae blooms in the area," a spokesperson for the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute said. "Fish samples were collected as well."

According to a report in the Daytona Beach News-Journal, mullet with missing scales and lesions were reported at Blue Spring State Park, a popular swimming and kayaking destination in Volusia County known for its manatees.

Residents and visitors can report fish kills here at myfwc.com and algae blooms online here or by calling 1-855-305-3903.

Blue-green algae is caused by a species of cyanobacteria that uses light to photosynthesize the same way a plant would. It's naturally occurring in freshwater, salt water and brackish water.

The algae can be toxic to marine life living in infected waterways. The thick sludge that accumulates at the surface can eventually starve the water below of oxygen and sunlight, which fish and other marine animals, as well as aquatic plants, need to survive, according to the St. Johns River Water Management District.

Click here to learn what fuels toxic algae blooms.

FWC biologists and staff from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection are also investigating areas with reported fish kills and disease, specifically mullet, around the St. John’s River, a spokesperson for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed to News 6.

Necropsy results are pending and it will take a few weeks before the results are in, FWC officials said.

This DEP map tracks algae blooms reported around Florida.

