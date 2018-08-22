Dead manatee found floating in Marco Island

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. - A dead manatee was found floating in a residential area in Marco Island Tuesday as that area and much of the Gulf Coast battles red tide, according to WINK News.

The most recent red tide map released by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shows that the toxic algae spreads from the southern part of Pinellas County to Collier County, a stretch of about 130 miles.

As of Saturday, FWC had counted 103 manatee deaths in Florida that were confirmed or suspected to be due to red tide so far in 2018. In 2017, FWC recorded 67 red tide-related deaths for the entire year, records show.

The total number of manatee deaths in Florida this year is 538, with cold weather and red tide being blamed as the biggest killers.

Those manatee deaths are also in addition to the tons of dead fish and other marine animals that have been scooped up from shores along the coast since the bloom began in October.

Residents in the Riverside Club area of Marco Island told WINK News that the manatee they saw on Tuesday wasn't the first one they've seen since the outbreak but they hope the wildlife deaths end soon.

