Florida congressman introduces bill to improve state's waterways

Lake Okeechobee. Image provided by Jacksonville District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida congressman is working to get results when it comes to the state's waterways.

Rep. Brian Mast has introduced a bill demanding more transparency from the Army Corps of Engineers when it comes to blue-green algae.

The toxic algae occurs when water from Lake Okeechobee is released into the coastal rivers.

The legislation would force the agency to alert residents when making decisions about the state's water.

Mast says he hopes the proposed law would force the Army Corps of Engineers to prioritize public health concerns.

Last week, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection announced Lake Okeechobee has hazardous levels of toxins.

