Florida's Dirty Water: News 6 investigates

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida is surrounded by beautiful beaches, lakes and waterways, but right now the state's water quality is under a state of emergency.

As toxic red tide kills animals and disrupts tourism on Florida's Gulf Coast, blue-green algae is choking most of Lake Okeechobee, filling it with slimy goop.

Meanwhile, water quality testing continues on the Space Coast after potentially cancer-causing chemicals were found in the groundwater of two beachside communities.

Brevard County commissioners are debating whether to spend tourists tax dollars to improve the failing health of the Indian River Lagoon.

Florida's water issues have become a popular topic for politicians on the campaign trail ahead of the Aug. 28 primary, but the candidates' solutions are mostly general and vary on how to keep up with the state's growing population while keeping our precious aquifers clean.

That's why News 6 is getting answers by sending reporters across the state Friday to investigate Florida's dirty water and what's causing all the problems.

The bulk of News 6's newscasts will center around these important topics, and what we can do to make things better.

It's Florida's most sacred resource, but our water is dirty. On Friday, News 6 dedicates coverage to water, to help inform, inspire and get results to protect our water and your safety. pic.twitter.com/4aywThnGzl — News 6 WKMG (@news6wkmg) August 20, 2018

