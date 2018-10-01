Red tide closes beaches in Palm Beach County, FWC says

Evidence of a large-scale fish kill on Lido Beach following a bloom of Florida red tide off Sarasota, Florida. Photo taken September 26, 2016.

LAKE WORTH, Fla. - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed that red tide is present in some waters in Palm Beach County.

The CBS-affiliate WPEC in Palm Beach reported beaches being closed Monday after some beachgoers became sick over the weekend. Symptoms included trouble breathing and skin irritation.

Karenia brevis, the scientific name for red tide, releases toxins from dead algae into the ocean that is deadly to marine life and sometimes humans. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released a forecast to predict red tide movement along the Gulf Coast of Florida.

Red tide outbreaks were reported earlier this year in the Tampa Bay area, causing a massive die off of both fish and other sea life. There have been 57 Gulf Coast outbreaks since 1953.

Officials said red tide is uncommon on the state's Atlantic Coast, with only eight outbreaks since 1953.

