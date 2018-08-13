State of emergency declared as Florida battles red tide

SANIBEL , FL - AUGUST 01: Fish are seen washed ashore the Sanibel causeway after dying in a red tide on August 1, 2018 in Sanibel, Florida. Red tide season usually lasts from October to around February, but the current red tide has stayed…

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott is declaring a state of emergency across parts of Florida that have been overrun by a toxic algae bloom that is killing fish and emptying beaches and restaurants.

Scott is ordering $100,000 for additional scientists to help with clean-up efforts and another $500,000 to help local communities and businesses struggling with lost income as tourists flee. The governor also directed another $900,000 in grants to help Lee County's clean-up efforts.

Scott says the state will deploy all state resources to the seven counties impacted and do everything possible to help business recover.

The pungent algae bloom began in October and stretches about 150 miles from Naples in the south to Anna Maria Island in the north and appears to be moving northward.



