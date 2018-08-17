Water

These are the local groups fighting to clean up Florida's waterways

Volunteer opportunities available in Central Florida

By Adrienne Cutway - Web Editor
Keeping Florida's countless waterways clean and beautiful isn't an easy task, but luckily there are passionate volunteers willing to undertake the effort.

Those ventures are even more important now as the state faces the most persistent red tide in decades, an outbreak of blue-green algae blooms and pollution-related issues.

Below is a list of local groups putting in the work to clean up beaches, estuaries, canals, springs and more.

Brevard County

Keep Brevard Beautiful 
Contact: 321-631-0501
Website: KeepBrevardBeautiful.org

Brevard Indian River Lagoon Coalition
Contact: info@helpthelagoon.org
Website: helpthelagoon.org

Marine Resources Council
Contact: 321-725-7775 or council@mrcirl.org
Website: SaveTheIRL.org

Surfrider Foundation, Sebastian Inlet chapter
Contact: bogator@att.net
Website: surfrider.org

Sea Turtle Preservation Society
Contact: 321-206-0646 
Website: seaturtlespacecoast.org

Brevard Zoo’s Restore our Shores
Contact: 321-254-9453
Website: restoreourshores.org

Volusia County 

Adopt a Beach
Contact: 386-238-4716; bokeefe@volusia.org
Website: www.volusia.org

Monofilament recycling & recovery program
Contact: 386-736-2700 
Website: volusia.org

Washback Watchers
Contact: 386-238-4716 or 238-4668
Website: volusia.org

St. Johns River Keeper
Contact: 904-256-7591
Website: stjohnsriverkeeper.org

UF/IFAS Extension Volusia County
Contact: volusia@ifas.ufl.edu 
Website: sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/volusia

Flagler County

Volusia-Flagler Turtle Patrol
Contact: 386-763-0977; VolusiaTurtlePatrol@gmail.com
Website: www.turtlepatrol.com

Volusia-Flagler Surfrider Foundation
Contact: chair@volusia.surfrider.org
Website: volusiaflagler.surfrider.org

Orange County

Eco-Action Inc.
Contact: 678-876-1373 ; info@eco-action.net
Website: eco-action.net

Orange County Environmental volunteer and internship program
Contact: evip@ocfl.net ; 407-836-1400
Website: www.ocfl.net

Seminole County

SERV: Seminole Education, Restoration & Volunteer
Contact: jjreij@seminolecountyfl.gov ; 407-665-5601
Website: www.seminolecountyfl.gov

Florida Lakewatch
Contact: 407-665-2424 ; mlackey@seminolecountyfl.gov
Website: lakewatch.ifas.ufl.edu

Have a  volunteer group you'd like to see added to the list? Email acutway@wkmg.com. You can also click here for more information on how you can help improve Florida's water situation.

