These are the local groups fighting to clean up Florida's waterways

Keeping Florida's countless waterways clean and beautiful isn't an easy task, but luckily there are passionate volunteers willing to undertake the effort.

Those ventures are even more important now as the state faces the most persistent red tide in decades, an outbreak of blue-green algae blooms and pollution-related issues.

Below is a list of local groups putting in the work to clean up beaches, estuaries, canals, springs and more.

Brevard County

Photo courtesy of Brevard Zoo's Restore our Shores program

Keep Brevard Beautiful

Contact: 321-631-0501

Website: KeepBrevardBeautiful.org

Brevard Indian River Lagoon Coalition

Contact: info@helpthelagoon.org

Website: helpthelagoon.org

Marine Resources Council

Contact: 321-725-7775 or council@mrcirl.org

Website: SaveTheIRL.org

Surfrider Foundation, Sebastian Inlet chapter

Contact: bogator@att.net

Website: surfrider.org

Sea Turtle Preservation Society

Contact: 321-206-0646

Website: seaturtlespacecoast.org

Brevard Zoo’s Restore our Shores

Contact: 321-254-9453

Website: restoreourshores.org

Volusia County

Image courtesy of St. Johns Riverkeeper

Adopt a Beach

Contact: 386-238-4716; bokeefe@volusia.org

Website: www.volusia.org

Monofilament recycling & recovery program

Contact: 386-736-2700

Website: volusia.org

Washback Watchers

Contact: 386-238-4716 or 238-4668

Website: volusia.org

St. Johns River Keeper

Contact: 904-256-7591

Website: stjohnsriverkeeper.org



UF/IFAS Extension Volusia County

Contact: volusia@ifas.ufl.edu

Website: sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/volusia

​Flagler County

Image courtesy of Volusia-Flagler Turtle Patrol

Volusia-Flagler Turtle Patrol

Contact: 386-763-0977; VolusiaTurtlePatrol@gmail.com

Website: www.turtlepatrol.com

Volusia-Flagler Surfrider Foundation

Contact: chair@volusia.surfrider.org

Website: volusiaflagler.surfrider.org

Orange County

Image courtesy of Eco-Action

Eco-Action Inc.

Contact: 678-876-1373 ; info@eco-action.net

Website: eco-action.net

Orange County Environmental volunteer and internship program

Contact: evip@ocfl.net ; 407-836-1400

Website: www.ocfl.net

Seminole County

Image courtesy of SERV

SERV: Seminole Education, Restoration & Volunteer

Contact: jjreij@seminolecountyfl.gov ; 407-665-5601

Website: www.seminolecountyfl.gov

Florida Lakewatch

Contact: 407-665-2424 ; mlackey@seminolecountyfl.gov

Website: lakewatch.ifas.ufl.edu

Have a volunteer group you'd like to see added to the list? Email acutway@wkmg.com. You can also click here for more information on how you can help improve Florida's water situation.

