Brush fire threatens homes in Osceola County

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Firefighters are working to put out a brush fire Friday evening in St. Cloud that’s threatening nearby homes.

Crews from Orange and Osceola counties are using tanker trucks to try and put out the fire in the 4100 block of Cardinal Lane.

A structure was burned in the fire along Cardinal Lane.

This is just north of Boggy Creek Road, not far from East Lake Elementary School.

People who live on the street were kept from their homes tonight until crews finished putting out the fires.