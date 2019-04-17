Crews working 200-acre brush fire in Port St. John

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Firefighters are working to contain a brush fire Wednesday afternoon in the area of West Port St. John that quickly grew to cover 200 acres.

Officials with the Florida Forest Service and Brevard County Fire Rescue said crews responded to brush fires at Golfview Avenue and Flora Vista Place.

The fire, which has been named the Horse Stable Fire, was first reported as covering 5 acres and grew to 200 acres by 4 p.m, according to the Florida Forest Service. Nearby State Road 407 was shut down between Interstate 95 and State Road 528 due to smoke conditions.

Map of the Port St. John fire

A Florida Forest Service helicopter was picking up water from a nearby body of water and dumping it on the fire.

Sky 6 aerial views show Brevard County Fire Rescue firetrucks in the neighborhood east of Hidden Acres for Thoroughbreds, or HART. Flames could be seen near the horse ranch fence line.

Brevard County Sheriff's Office officials said at one point, 48 structures were threatened when the fire came within 100 yards of them. Just before 5 p.m., officials said there was no longer a threat to any nearby structures and that all roads were in the process of being reopened.

According to the Florida Fire Service Fire Danger Index, the fire threat level across the state Wednesday was moderate.

