2 fronts to bring rain to Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rain chances are on the rise in Central Florida.

"We are pinpointing a weak front moving through the region on Friday," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "The front will come in mostly dry."

There's a 10 percent chance of rain through the day, and a 30 percent chance Friday night.

"Expect increasing clouds, but still plenty of sunshine Friday afternoon," Bridges said.

The high in Orlando will hit 83, which is the average on this date.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

[SIGN UP: Subscribe to ClickOrlando.com newsletters]

"We will see a new front move in late Saturday," Bridges said.

Rain chances will be 40 percent on Saturday as off-and-on moisture increases. There's a 60 percent chance of rain on Sunday.

The high will be in the upper 70s over the weekend.

Rain chances jump to 80 percent on Monday, with a high of 83.

Orlando's yearly rain deficit stands at 4.97 inches.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Watch News 6 for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.