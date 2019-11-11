2 nice days, then another cooldown hits Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a brisk start, temperatures will warm into the 80s Monday in Central Florida.

"As high pressure builds into Central Florida, rain chances will be out of the forecast," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Dry stable air will remain in place before winds begin to shift, bringing minimal rain chances Tuesday."

Orlando will reach a high near 83 degrees. The average high on this date is 79.

Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

Tuesday's high will be in the mid-80s, but big changes then come to the region.

"We will only see a high of 70 on Wednesday morning," Bridges said.

Lows early Thursday will be in the upper 50s in the Orlando area. The Florida Panhandle could see lows near the freezing point.

"Temperatures rebound into the upper 70s on Thursday and mid- to upper 70s from Friday through the weekend," Bridges said.

Another reinforcing front Friday will raise rain chances to 50%.

Weekend highs will be in the low 70s, with lows near 60.

Grab a jacket! Today's Bus Stop Forecast gets an A+! pic.twitter.com/WtI1OQUShe — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) November 11, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.