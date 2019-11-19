Tropical Storm Sebastien forms in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – With just days left in the Atlantic hurricane season, Tropical Storm Sebastien has formed.

The system, which was about 275 miles northeast of The Leeward Islands at 10 a.m. Tuesday, is expected to remain over open waters and doesn’t currently pose a threat to land, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Sebastien has maximum sustained winds up to 45 mph with higher gusts and is moving north-northwest at about 8 mph, forecasters said. The system is expected to make a turn to the north on Wednesday followed by a turn to the northeast and an increase in forward speed Wednesday night, the Hurricane Center said.

Forecasters predict Sebastien will be absorbed by a cold front within a couple of days.

No watches or warnings have been issued.

There are currently no other systems being monitored in the Atlantic.

Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.