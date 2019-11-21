75ºF

Smoke from 4,000 acre wildfire in Merritt Island can be seen from space

Brevard EOC says fire is now contained

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

Radar shows smoke from a fire in Brevard County.

ORLANDO, Fla- – Smoke from a now-contained wildfire at Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge could be seen through Orange and Brevard counties and from space.

According to the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge, the fire began Wednesday afternoon. As of noon Thursday morning, the Brevard Emergency Management reported that the fire had been contained.

The fire was so large the smoke plume is being picked up on Doppler radar.

Satellites could also see the smoke plume.

With a wind blowing in from the east, smoke will continue to move inland.

Jonathan Kegges

Jonathan Kegges joined the News 6 team in June 2019 as the Weekend Morning Meteorologist. Jonathan comes from Roanoke, Virginia where he covered three EF-3 tornadoes and deadly flooding brought on by Hurricanes Florence and Michael.

