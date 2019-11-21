Smoke from 4,000 acre wildfire in Merritt Island can be seen from space
Brevard EOC says fire is now contained
ORLANDO, Fla- – Smoke from a now-contained wildfire at Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge could be seen through Orange and Brevard counties and from space.
According to the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge, the fire began Wednesday afternoon. As of noon Thursday morning, the Brevard Emergency Management reported that the fire had been contained.
The fire was so large the smoke plume is being picked up on Doppler radar.
Satellites could also see the smoke plume.
With a wind blowing in from the east, smoke will continue to move inland.
