Orlando, Fla- – The two brightest planets in our sky will join together for a second time this year. Over the pasts several nights, Jupiter and Venus have been inching closer to each other and this weekend, will put on a show in the evening sky.

These planets will be much easier to see than a meteor shower. After sunset, look southwest and the two brightest objects in the sky will quickly grab your attention. Venus will lie just below Jupiter and slightly to its left.

Saturn will also be in view over the weekend. Look up and to the left of Venus and Jupiter and you will find a dimmer Saturn in comparison.