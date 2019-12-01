ORLANDO, Fla.- – Winter astronomically and officially begins, but in the weather world, for record-keeping sake, fall has wrapped up. September, October and November make up meteorological fall and as you may imagine it was above normal in the temperature department.

Orlando finishes as the 3rd warmest on record with an average temperature of 77.4 degrees. Melbourne felt its 4th warmest fall ever with an average temperature of 77.7 degrees. Sanford was the 5th warmest on record while Daytona Beach was the 7th warmest. These numbers are even more impressive considering the stretch of below average temperatures in November.

Hottest year on record?

With one month to go in 2019, three out of the four cities that keeps daily temperature records are on pace to see their hottest year ever. Through 11 months, Orlando, Daytona Beach and Melbourne currently sit in the top spot. Sanford currently sits as the second-hottest year on record, just .7 degrees behind the hottest. There are still 31 days for numbers and ranking to change, but 2019 will no doubt be one of the hottest on record.

Warm Decade

7 of the top 10 hottest years in Sanford have occurred in the last 10 years. In Melbourne 6 of the hottest years ever have been in the last decade. In Orlando and Daytona Beach, 4 of the top ten hottest years have occurred since 2010.