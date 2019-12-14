Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all of Central Florida
In effect until 11 A.M.
A cold front is sparking a round of thunderstorms, some strong across Central Florida. The main threats will be lightning, very heavy rain and the potential for damaging wind. It is important to note that the tornado threat is not zero. Make sure you stay weather aware through Saturday morning.
The worst of the weather will move in from the early morning through about 9 a.m.
The weather will improve drastically Saturday afternoon as sunshine returns.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.