Moon, Venus, Saturn put on evening show this weekend
Clouds may get in the way through the weekend
ORLANDO, Fla.- – There will be breaks in the clouds, but it will be a battle across Central Florida to see a couple of planets in our evening sky.
Shortly after sunset Saturday, Venus will hang out with the crescent moon. As usual, Venus will be the brightest object in the sky. Closer to the horizon, a dimmer Saturn will.
The moon will move further away from Venus Sunday.
