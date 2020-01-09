Heat wave? Big-time warmup coming to Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. – After yet another cool start, with temperatures ranging from the 30s to 60s Thursday morning across Central Florida, big changes are coming to the region.

A frost advisory is in effect for Marion County until 9 a.m. as temperatures will dip close to the freezing mark.

In addition, there is a lake wind advisory in effect for Orange, Seminole, Volusia, Osceola and Brevard counties until 7 p.m. as winds will gust to 25 mph out of the east.

Orlando will reach a high of 76 Thursday under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

“We will warm up to 80 on Friday, and we’ll reach the mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday, with a 20% chance of rain over the weekend,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “Expect all of next week to be dry and hot, with highs in the mid-80s. We will be running nearly 15 degrees above the average from this weekend through next week.”

The average high on this date in Orlando is 70. The record high is 84, set in 2013.

“We will be close to records this weekend and next week,” Bridges said.

The average low is 49. The record low on this date is 25, set in 2002.