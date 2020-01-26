Chilly start with filtered sunshine by the afternoon

ORLANDO, Fla.- – Highs climb into the upper 60s Sunday after a chilly, but mainly sunny start. High, thin clouds will go on the increase through the afternoon filtering out the sun a bit.

Shower chances increase slightly on Monday with highs getting back to around 70. A few showers return for the middle of the week, but the best rain and storm chances return Friday into Saturday.

Dangerous beach and boating conditions continue Sunday. Life-threatening rip currents are expected and dangerous marine life continues to was up on some east coast beaches. It is advised to not enter the water this weekend. The strongest rip currents will occur between noon and 6 p.m Sunday, however it is expected to be dangerous all day.