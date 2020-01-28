Nice stretch of weather continues in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida will see abundant sunshine Tuesday.

Temperatures started in the 40s and 50s across the region.

Orlando will reach a high near 71 degrees. The average high on this date is 72.

Morning lows will be in the 40s and 50s for the next couple of mornings.

High temperatures will stay in the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday, with a 20% chance of rain on Hump Day.

Rain chances increase to 30% Friday and Saturday, with highs in the mid-70s Friday.

Saturday’s highs will be near 70. Sunday will see highs in the upper 60s.